Bethlehem Christian Academy played their its game of this season Saturday (Feb. 19) against Southland Academy after falling short 24-44 in the Elite Eight of the GISA AAA State Playoffs.
“We only had 2 days to prepare for them,” said head coach Rusty Watson. “They have some good athletes that just get after it in defense.”
The Knights were only down four in the first quarter after Jonny Dickinson landed his first three-point shot along with a bucket. The Raiders have always been really good at playing a low scoring game with their defense technique. The quarter ended with Southland up 10-6.
In the second quarter, three-point shots were made by Dickinson and Mattox Harden, who also landed two free-throws, and with a bucket by Ben Reed the Knights still couldn’t keep up going into halftime with the Raiders up 26-16.
“We just couldn't score,” said Watson. “Nobody on the team could get hot and land any points.
“It was a very physical game as well, The refs we're letting the boys play, which is fine, but it was very physical and I think my guys were thrown off by that.”
In the third quarter, the Knights only scored four points, all by Harden, with one three-point shot and a free throw. Southland ended that quarter 35-20.
Adonis Alston made a bucket in the fourth quarter and Dickinson landed two free-throws but after being down 20 points there was no hope for Bethlehem (18-10, 6-2 GISA Region 4-AAA) against Southland (24-1, 6-0 GISA Region 3-AAA)
“I don't wanna be sad about the outcome of the last game and forget about the rest of the season,” he said. “We played a lot of games and we won 18 games which is a lot so I'm very proud of that.”
Bethlehem’s only senior basketball player, Adonis Alston was selected to play in the GISA All Star game on March 5th in Macon.
BCA 46, WESTMINSTER 42
Bethlehem Christian Academy boys’ basketball team came out with the win against Westminster Schools of Augusta 46-42 on Wednesday (Feb. 16) in the first round of the GISA AAA State Playoffs.
Johnny Dickinson dropped a bucket and two three-point shots in the first quarter, right behind him were Ben Reed and Timothy Doolittle with three-point shots ending the first quarter 10 points ahead of the Wildcats 14-4.
Dickinson didn’t slow down in the second quarter scoring a bucket and again, two three-point shots. Matrox Harden also scored to bring the score for the Knights to 24-13.
Westminster (14-11, 4-4 GISA Region 4-AAA) pushed back against Bethlehem (18-10, 6-2 Region GISA 4-AAA) in the third quarter with 16 points but it were still too far behind to take the lead. Reed made a three-point shot while Dickinson and Doolittle made a basket each putting the Knights at 32-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Dickinson, once again, drove the team to the win landing five free-throws, one three-point shot and two buckets bringing the Knights to a final score of 46-42.
“They came back in the second half,” said head coach Rusty Watson “We were up the whole game but they came back really hot. We had some trouble getting the ball in the basket but still played good defense and took care of the ball in the fourth quarter to give us the win.”
Johnny Dickinson scored 31 points, Matrox Harden had seven rebounds, Adonis Alston also had seven rebounds, and Timmy Doolittle took home seven points with five assists.
