The Bethlehem Christian boys' basketball played their first region tournament game on Thursday (Feb. 10) against West Minster of Augusta and came out on top 52-42.
Both Timmy Doolittle and Johnny Dickinson landed three-point shots in the first quarter along with Adam Alston’s two buckets taking the Knights to a 12-8 lead.
Slowing down in the second quarter with two buckets by Mattox Harden, one by Doolittle, and another by Ben Reed the Knights tied with the Wildcats 20-20.
Picking up the pace in the second half of the game, Reed scored five points with the assist of a three-point shot. Harden came in with a bucket and a three-point shot and Dickinson scored two buckets ending the third quarter with Bethlehem up 36-28.
Reed, still driving it home for the Knights in the fourth quarter landing a free throw along with two buckets and another three-point shot. Dickinson dropped two buckets as well and Harden finished it off with a basket ending the game on top 52-42.
John Milledge 68, BCA 33
On Friday (Feb. 11) The Knights fell short against John Milledge in the Region 4-AAA Championship game 33-68.
The Knights (17-9, 6-2 GISA Region 4-AAA) have their first state playoffs game on Wednesday (Feb. 16) which they are hosting. They will play West Minster of Augusta (14-10, 4-4 GISA Region 4-AAA) again and they feel pretty good about their chances.
If they win that game they will play again on Saturday (Feb. 18) in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.