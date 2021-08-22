Bethlehem Christian Academy got its 2021 season off to a blistering start Friday, Aug. 20, building up a huge lead early and rolling past Strong Rock Christian 38-21 in Locust Grove.
The Knights (1-0), who avenged a 49-0 loss from a year ago to the Patriots, had a big night on offense as junior quarterback Ben Reed threw for 267 yards on 13-of-16 passing and two touchdown passes against one interception while running for another score. Senior receiver Ty Whiting caught nine of those passes for 157 yards and a touchdown and also returned an interception 32 yards for a score.
Sophomore running back Joshua Adams had a touchdown reception from Reed and also scored a rushing touchdown, finishing the night with 127 yards on 22 carries. Junior placekicker Brady Logan also got in on the scoring with a 35-yard field goal.
Senior linebacker Chandler Cavoretto led BCA’s defensive effort with eight tackles and a fumble recovery, while sophomore Lawson Wooten recorded a sack.
The Knights will be back in action Friday, Aug. 27, when travel to Loganville Christian Academy.
