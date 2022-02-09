Bethlehem Christian Academy girls’ basketball wiped the floor with Westminster Schools of Augusta on Friday (Feb. 4), ending the game 31-17.
Both teams started slow and the Knights led 5-2 at the end of the first quarter, and the pace didn't change in the second quarter as they went into halftime leading 11-5. While Bethlehem wasn't scoring much on offense, it was suffocating Westminster on defense.
“I thought that we played one of our best basketball games of the season,” said head coach Jason Smith. “I think that everything we talked about defensively and rebounding and even spacing on our offense, I think is the best that we’ve seen so hopefully we’re peeking at the right time.”
Continuing that six point lead, Bethlehem was up 20-14 in the third quarter and with a big hand up from Hanna Steal they scored another 11 points in the fourth quarter winning the game 31-17.
Steal scored eight points, Aubrey Fry had nine rebounds, and Sidney Harrison had seven rebounds.
This is the last regular season game for Bethlehem Christian and Westminster. The Knights will move on as the No. 3 seed in the GISA Region 4-AAA Tournament against Westfield at John Milledge High School on Thursday (Feb. 10).
“I feel really good about the game,” Allen said. “We’ve played them twice and they beat us both times. The first time within nine points, so it’s a winnable game.”
Win or lose Bethlehem Christian will be back to play again Friday (Feb. 11). With a win, the Knights will play in the Region 4-AAA Championship Game against the winner of the John Milledge Academy versus Westminster Augusta semifinal matchup. If they lose, they'll play the loser of the matchup in the 3rd place game.
