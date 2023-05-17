Bethlehem Christian (28-4) came away with two wins over First Presbyterian Day (20-14) on Friday to advance to the state championship game.

The Knights’ first win came in a 11-1 rout of the Vikings. A dominant showing in the final three innings of the game salted things away for the first win.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.