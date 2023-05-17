Bethlehem Christian (28-4) came away with two wins over First Presbyterian Day (20-14) on Friday to advance to the state championship game.
The Knights’ first win came in a 11-1 rout of the Vikings. A dominant showing in the final three innings of the game salted things away for the first win.
They went into the fourth inning with a 1-0 deficit before scoring five runs in the inning to take a commanding lead. First, a double by Caleb Craft scored Bryce Peppers and John Mark Christopher. Next, after loading the bases, a single by Brayden Alexander scored Caleb Craft. Then, a single by Logan Strickland scored Brady Logan and Alexander, rounding out the Knights’ scoring efforts in the fourth.
BCA followed that up with two more runs in the fifth, when Strickland scored Cole Akins and Drew Baker scored Caleb Craft.
Four more runs in the sixth led to the mercy rule win for the Knights. Peppers, Christopher, Craft and Logan all scored from hits by Craft and Baker.
Conner Hilton was the winning pitcher for BCA. He surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one. Maddox Collier threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Knights racked up 15 hits in the win. Peppers and Strickland led the way with hits, finishing with three a piece.
Caleb Craft led the way for BCA in the first win. He had three runs and three RBIs. Peppers and Logan both had two runs each, while Strickland batted four different runners across the plate.
However, the second game was much closer. The Knights had to snag a late lead to come away with the narrow 8-7 win to advance.
With the game tied 4-4 headed into the fifth inning, BCA scored four runs in the period to pull away. It started with Baker’s single on a 0-1 count. An error by FDA’s right fielder led to Strickland getting across the plate and Baker stealing second base.
Then, after loading the bases, FDA’s pitcher walked Cody Craft, also scoring Baker. Then, Akins right-field fly ball led to Hilton scoring. Lastly, Caleb Craft’s single scored Peppers on the next at bat, leading to the Knights’ commanding 8-4 lead headed into the bottom of the fifth.
Even so, the Vikings attempted to fight back in the next two innings. They scored three runs in the failed effort.
Baker was credited with the victory for BCA from the mound. He allowed seven hits and five runs over 4 1/3 innings, striking out four. Maddox Collier and Akins entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
The Knights launched two home runs on the day, both by Akins in the second and fourth innings. Akins also had five RBIs to go with those two runs in the win.
Overall, BCA had eight hits in the win, with Peppers going 3-for-4 from the plate to go with his two runs.
BCA now prepares for the state championship series in Augusta, taking place between Thursday, May 18 and Saturday, May 20 against No. 4 Strong Rock Christian (27-10). The Patriots are coming off an upset sweep over top-seeded Tattnall Square in the Final Four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.