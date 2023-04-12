Bryce Peppers was brilliant on the mound on Monday, as he threw a no-hitter to lead Bethlehem Christian (18-4 overall, 8-0 region) past Lakeview Academy (8-3 overall, 3-2 region) 12-1.
Logan Strickland collected four hits in four at-bats to help lead the Knights to victory. Strickland doubled in the first and fourth and singled in the second and fifth.
In the first inning, Bethlehem Christian its offense started when Peppers homered on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
The Knights tallied five runs in the fifth inning. Strickland, Drew Baker, Cody Craft and Cole Akins all drove in runs in the frame.
Peppers pitched Bethlehem Christian to victory, surrendering one run on zero hits over five innings and striking out 12.
The Knights racked up 12 hits in the win. Strickland, Aidan Browne and Akins all collected multiple hits. Strickland led the way with his 4-of-4 at-bats.
Bethlehem Christian followed that win with another on Tuesday, winning 19-4 in that one.
The Knights fired up the offense in the first inning, when Cody Craft singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
Maddox Collier earned the win for Bethlehem Christian on the mound. The hurler lasted two innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out four. Wilson Farr threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Knights saw the ball well, racking up 12 hits in the win. Brandt Slaick, Cole Akins, Johnny Blue and Bryce Peppers all managed multiple hits with Slaick leading the way with his three hits in three at bats.
Bethlehem Christian will hope to continue its momentum when it hosts Lakeview again Friday before hosting Gatewood on Tuesday.
