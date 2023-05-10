Bethlehem Christian (27-4) moved on to the Final Four round of the state playoffs after sweeping Westfield School (19-11) at home Friday afternoon.
That feat didn’t come without a struggle. The Knights’ 10-7 Game 1 victory was a rollercoaster, as the game took a 180-degree turn in the sixth inning. They took a 7-1 deficit into the sixth before scoring nine runs in the inning to take the lead and subsequently seal the game.
BCA quickly loaded the bases with Cody Craft’s leadoff walk and singles by Cole Akins and Caleb Craft. Then, some pitching errors by the Hornets led to the Knights’ monumental comeback.
Westfield walked BCA hitters in four consecutive at-bats, handing the Knights the trimmed 7-5 score. On the next at-bat, Bryce Peppers hit a line drive on a full count for a double after an error in the outfield by the Hornets. In the same effort, Logan Strickland and Drew Baker scored to tie the game up.
Two balks by Westfield resulted in a 9-7 game, giving BCA their first lead of the game. Finally, a single by Caleb Craft scored John Mark Christopher to complete the Knights' nine-run inning and take the 10-7 lead into the seventh before clinching the victory.
The Hornets scored four runs in the first inning, to take the early lead before their late-game meltdown. They scored two two-run homers in the period.
Peppers had a home run of his own in the second inning when he sent it out of play on a fly ball to left field on the first at-bat of the inning.
Akins was the winning pitcher for Bethlehem Christian from the mound. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over 1 2/3 innings, striking out one.
Conner Hilton started the game for the Knights, pitching 5 1/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and seven runs while striking out six.
The second game came with much less suspense, as BCA easily did away with Westfield Varsity Hornets 10-2 to clinch its spot in the next round of the playoffs.
The Knights scored five runs in the third to open the scoring in the game and take the early 5-0 lead. First, Baker singled on the first pitch, scoring Brady Logan. Then, Strickland scored on a wild pitch before Peppers singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Baker. Lastly, a balk scored Hilton and Peppers reached home on a dropped third strike.
Peppers finished with two runs, two hits and an RBI in the win. Caleb Craft and Akins both had a run and two RBIs each.
Akins had a two-run home run in the seventh inning when he sent it out on a 1-1 count, scoring himself and Christopher to take a commanding 10-2 lead in the final inning of the game.
Baker earned the victory on the pitcher's mound for the Knights, allowing four hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out nine.
No. 2 Bethlehem Christian hosts No. 3 First Presbyterian Day (20-12) Friday in the State Playoff Semifinals.
