BCA baseball

Junior Cody Craft (left) and senior Conner Hilton (right) pose after Bethlehem Christian's 10-6 win over Loganville Christian Friday night. Craft finished with three RBIs and a run, while Hilton finished with two runs and an RBI.

Bethlehem Christian (13-1 overall, 4-0 region) destroyed Riverside Military (1-10 overall, 0-4 region) in 2 ½ innings, coming away with the 27-2 mercy rule win.

The Eagles scored two runs early in the first inning, but they would see no such luck from there. The Knights bounced back immediately with 11 runs in the first inning and 16 more in the second inning before the game was called in the middle of the third.

