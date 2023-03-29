Bethlehem Christian (13-1 overall, 4-0 region) destroyed Riverside Military (1-10 overall, 0-4 region) in 2 ½ innings, coming away with the 27-2 mercy rule win.
The Eagles scored two runs early in the first inning, but they would see no such luck from there. The Knights bounced back immediately with 11 runs in the first inning and 16 more in the second inning before the game was called in the middle of the third.
Seniors Logan Strickland and Bryce Peppers and sophomore Caleb Craft each had four runs. Seniors Conner Hilton, Cole Akins and Brady Logan had three each. Sophomore Johnny Blue and senior Aidan Browne both had two of their own, while junior Cody Craft had one.
Strickland, Blue and Peppers all had five RBIs, while Akins had four of his own. Two of Strickland’s and Blue’s RBIs came from their second-inning home runs.
Junior pitcher Maddox Collier came away with the win on the mound for BCA, allowing two runs and striking out six in three innings pitched.
This win came off the momentum of BCA’s third consecutive win over region rival Loganville Christian (5-12 overall, 0-5 region). The Knights won 10-6 at home Friday night.
Both offenses were strong in BCA’s win, but it was able to pull away with a six-run fourth inning to take its first lead of the game and pull away for good.
In the inning, junior Brayden Alexander singled on a 0-1 count to score Logan before stealing home shortly after. Peppers, then, singled on a 1-1 count, scoring Strickland. Cody Craft doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring Peppers and Akins. Lastly, Drew Baker doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring Cody Craft to take the 8-6 lead headed into the fifth inning.
Peppers got the start for the Knights on the mound, surrendering four runs on seven hits over three innings. He also struck out one and walked one.
Hilton also hit a home run in the first inning to open the scoring for the Knights.
Hilton also finished with two runs and an RBI, while Cody Craft finished with three RBIs and a run of his own in the win.
Bethlehem Christian totaled 15 hits in the game. Peppers led the Knights with three hits individually in four at-bats.
BCA now prepares for a double-header on the road against Riverside Military Thursday, before hosting Frederick Douglass and Marshall County Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
