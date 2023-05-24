Bethlehem Christian (29-6) fell to Strong Rock Christian (27-10) in three games in the GIAA state championship.
On Saturday, The Patriots took the first game 7-4 to take the early 1-0 series lead.
Bethlehem Christian watched the game slip away early, as Strong Rock Christian took a 5-0 lead through three innings, and couldn't recover. The Patriots scored two runs in the first inning and followed that up with three more in the third.
Their early scores came after one of their runners stole two bases before getting home on a groundout. Shortly after, a wild pitch by the Knights led to the Patriots’ second score.
Strong Rock Christian’s third inning runs came by way of a single, an error by BCA at second base and a SRC runner stealing home.
BCA made a late effort to make a comeback in the game, scoring four runs in the sixth inning. First, Connor Hilton scored on a wild pitch before Cole Akins singled to score Bryce Peppers on the same at bat. Shortly after, Caleb Craft doubled to score John Mark Christopher and Brandt Slack.
Maddox Collier was on the mound for the Knights. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out six. Peppers threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.
Caleb and Cody Craft and Akins led the way for the Knights with two hits in three at bats each. Caleb Craft also finished with two RBI, and Akins finished with one.
After the series-opening loss, the Knights bounced back Monday to tie the series with a 7-3 win. With the game tied at 3-3 headed into the seventh inning, they took the lead with four runs and shut the Patriots out in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.
Three of those runs came when Hilton singled, scoring Drew Baker, Caleb Craft and Christopher. Brady Logan followed that up with a double, scoring Hilton for the fourth run in the inning.
Akins was the winning pitcher for BCA. He went 1 2/3 innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out three and walking zero. Baker started the game, allowing five hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings and striking out three.
Logan led the way for the Knights with two hits in three at bats to go along with his run and RBI. Hilton also had one run and one RBI.
In the tiebreaker game for all the marbles shortly after, the Knights fell 11-1 via mercy rule. The Knights struggled to generate runs in the must-win game.
Meanwhile, the Patriots scored two or more runs in four of the five innings of the game en route to the win.
Peppers was on the mound in the season finale for the Knights. He pitched two innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out two and walking one. Akins, Wilson Farr, and Logan Strickland each contributed in relief.
Strickland also went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits. One of those hits resulted in an RBI when he scored Logan in the second inning. He and Peppers both had doubles in the loss.
