Bethlehem Christian (8-14 overall, 2-6 region) were unable to complete the comeback on George Walton (21-5 overall, 8-0 region) Thursday night, losing 50-41.

Despite not allowing the Bulldogs to score a field goal in the fourth quarter, the Knights weren’t able to muster up enough offense in the period to win the game or force overtime. The majority of the fourth quarter entailed empty possessions on the offensive end by both teams.

