Bethlehem Christian (8-14 overall, 2-6 region) were unable to complete the comeback on George Walton (21-5 overall, 8-0 region) Thursday night, losing 50-41.
Despite not allowing the Bulldogs to score a field goal in the fourth quarter, the Knights weren’t able to muster up enough offense in the period to win the game or force overtime. The majority of the fourth quarter entailed empty possessions on the offensive end by both teams.
“Man, we played really good defense, and we prepared really well,” head coach Rusty Watson said. “We knew what they were going to do. They missed a lot of shots.”
“We shot below 30% from the field. So, we’re disappointed in that. We're a better team than that, but we played really good defense. We just have to match it on offense.”
Behind a rowdy crowd, the Knights came out with an increased ferocity on the defensive end, causing turnovers on almost every play by the Bulldogs to start the game.
This came to a halting rest when George Walton’s Chase Jocelyn went on a personal 7-0 run to quiet things in the home of the Knights.
The scoring went back and forth in the second quarter as both teams jockeyed for momentum. George Walton was able to garner that momentum first, going on a 11-4 run midway through the second.
The offensive explosion from George Walton’s Damaris Winters, who had eight in the second period, allowed the Knights’ foes to build the 27-20 headed into the break.
Still, junior wing Johnny Dickinson began to impose his will on the game, scoring eight of his 12 first-half points in the second quarter in an effort to keep his Knights afloat as the game began to slip away.
However, most of Dickinson’s scoring in the game came from the free throw line, as the Bulldogs focused on stopping the Knights’ top scorer. The Bulldogs held him to just two points in the second half.
“They played him really tight, even on ball screen actions,” Watson said. “They always had two guys on him. I think that hindered them a little bit – made him second guess himself – but you know that happens.”
“He made his free throws when he needed to though and kept attacking, playing downhill even though shots weren't falling. Just an off night for him, but he's gonna get in the gym, get shots up and come back ready to ball out on Monday.”
Bethlehem Christian competed in the play-in game for the region tournament against Riverside Military (7-14 overall, 0-8 region) and came away with the narrow 63-62 win.
BCA will take on No. 1 George Walton Wednesday in a rematch in the semifinals of the region tournament.
“I'm most excited about the opportunity to play George Walton again on Wednesday because I believe we can beat them,” Watson said after the loss Monday.
