Bethlehem Christian (16-2 overall, 6-0 region) fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 12-7 loss to Frederick Douglass (4-3 overall, 0-0 region)
Monday. That was the Knights’ first loss since March 4, ending their 10-game winning streak.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Bethlehem Christian (16-2 overall, 6-0 region) fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 12-7 loss to Frederick Douglass (4-3 overall, 0-0 region)
Monday. That was the Knights’ first loss since March 4, ending their 10-game winning streak.
Despite the loss, the Knights did collect nine hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately for BCA, the Broncos had 13 hits on the way to victory.
Bethlehem Christian tallied three runs in the fifth inning. Logan Strickland, Caleb Craft and Cole Akins all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the period. Frederick Douglass matched BCA’s scoring with five runs off its own in the fifth to take the 12-5 lead .
Tanner Gee took the loss for the Knights on the mound. He lasted 2 ⅓ innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while only striking out one.
Akins went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Bethlehem Christian in hits in the loss.
Bethlehem Christian was able to bounce back Tuesday with a 6-2 victory over Marshall County (1-1 overall, 0-0 region).
The Marshals had the 2-1 lead headed into the bottom of the sixth before the Knights scored five runs to salt the game away.
Drew Baker led things off on the mound for Bethlehem Christian. He surrendered two runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out three.
The Knights saw the ball well Tuesday, racking up eight hits in the game. Craft went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Bethlehem Christian in hits.
Bethlehem Christian now prepares to take on Owensboro Catholic Wednesday and Arnold Thursday before two matchups with Lakeview Academy Monday and Tuesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.