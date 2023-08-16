The Knights are in a position to make another jump this season after a successful regular season in 2022.

Bethlehem Christian won 10 games last season, after winning only seven the year prior. The Knights were undefeated until the final game of the season, dominating the competition throughout the season before falling to George Walton on the road. They also won a playoff game before a tough loss to St. Anne-Pacelli in the second round.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.