The Knights are in position to make another jump this season after a successful regular season in 2022.
Bethlehem Christian won 10 games last season, after winning only seven the year prior. The Knights were undefeated until the final game of the season, dominating the competition throughout the season before falling to George Walton on the road. They also won a playoff game before a tough loss to St. Anne-Pacelli in the second round.
Entering his fourth season with the BCA, head coach Bruce Lane has faith that his team will be able to have another successful season. The most important focus for him and the Knights this season is growth.
“We want to see our team get better each week and play to their potential,” Lane said of his goals for the Knights this season.
Lane understands the dedication that it will take to get there, as he cited “hard work, sacrifice and focus” as the three most important factors that will determine if the Knights will be able to reach their goals.
The Knights are returning some key players from last season. This includes senior running back Josh Adams and senior receiver Elijah Goddard. Adams and Goddard combined for nearly 200 total yards of offense from scrimmage and 28 touchdowns last season alone.
Alongside them are senior linemen Nate Campbell and Cody Craft, who are significant influencers in the Knights’ ability to get into their sets and execute from there.
As such, Lane believes that BCA’s senior leadership and depth are its biggest strengths heading into 2023. Consistency, along with the three aforementioned factors for success, are what Lane believes will lead to another season full of wins.
Last season, the Knights operated with the phrase “believe, persist and conquer” in their minds. That mantra led to a dominant season. Lane cited that phrase as the “cornerstone of their program” and plans to continue to build on that this season in pursuit of success.
