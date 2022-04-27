Bethlehem Christian Academy boys track and field placed third at the Final State Track on Thursday, April 21, with a score of 66.
The High Point winner was Elijah Goddard with 24 points.
•Elijah Goddard – long jump (2nd – 19-09.25); 100 meter (2nd – 11.08); 200 meter (4th – 23.21)
•Timothy Doolittle – long jump (4th – 19-02.25); triple jump (6th – 38-07.75)
•Dylan Shafer – 400 meter (7th – 54.06)
•Andrew DeLorenzo – triple jump (7th – 38-06.00)
•Jesse Hutchison – discus (4th – 120-11)
•Nate Campbell – shot put (1st – 48-09.7); discus (7th – 108-07)
•Logan Garmon – shot put (5th – 40-07.25)
•4x100 relay (2nd – 44.74)
1) Dylan Shafer
2) Timothy Doolittle
3) Miles Jernigan
4) Elijah Goddard
•4X400 Relay (5th – 3:38.77
1) Bennett Logan
2) Dylan Shafer
3) Elijah Goddard
4) Timothy Doolittle
Boys - Class AAA
1) Pinewood Chr 111.50
2) Trinity Chr-D 89
3) Bethlehem Chr 66
4) John Milledge 64
5) Southland 59
6) Bulloch 53
7) Creekside 43
8) Brookwood 41
9) Dominion 23
10) Westminster 22.50
11) Tiftarea 19
12) Westfield 7
13) Frederica 6
14) St Andrews 5
15) Holy Spirit 3
16) Valwood 2
16) Notre Dame 2
Women - Class AAA Girls
1) Trinity Chr-D 141.50
2) Bulloch 80
3) Southland 79
4) Atlanta Girls' 70
5) Pinewood Chr 54
6) John Milledge 36
6) Brookwood 36
8) Dominion 28.50
9) Westminster 23
10) Creekside 22
11) Westfield 17
12) Frederica 14
13) Tiftarea 10
13) Holy Spirit 10
15) St Andrews
