Bethlehem Christian (11-1 overall 2-0 region) has now won seven straight games, including four in the past four days.
The first two of those wins came in a doubleheader against First Preparatory Christian (7-5 overall, 1-0 region) last Saturday.
In the first matchup, the Knights took a late fifth-inning lead to come away with the 19-8 win. They were down 8-7 in the bottom of the inning before senior Logan Strickland hit a two-RBI home run to take the 10-8 lead and never looked back from there.
BCA came away with 17 total hits in the high-scoring affair. Seniors Bryce Peppers and Brady Logan and junior Drew Baker each hit three in the win. There were three total home runs: the aforementioned homer by Strickland and one by junior Cody Craft in the fifth and another by Baker in the sixth.
What’s more, the Knights stole nine bases. Senior Connor Hilton was responsible for four of those on his own.
Hilton was a force in a different way to lead BCA to a 17-4 win in the back end of the doubleheader. He came away with seven RBIs and two home runs in the win – the first in the third and the second, a grand slam, in the fourth.
The fourth inning was plentiful for the Knights as junior Brayden Alexander and Strickland had two RBIs of their own to bring their inning total to six runs in the blowout win.
Strickland also had a homer in the second inning to go along with his homer in the first game.
Monday’s win over Loganville Christian was much closer as it took a walk-off run at the bottom of the seventh to come away with the 9-8 win. Sophomore Caleb Craft doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run to earn the victory.
Cody Craft led BCA with his five RBIs to go along with his single in the fourth, double in the sixth and triple in the seventh. What’s more, both of the Crafts had three hits in the win.
However, Hilton was the hot hand on Tuesday, leading the BCA to the 10-1 win over Loganville Christian. He has five hits, including a single in the first, third and sixth, a double in the fourth and a triple in the seventh.
The Knights pulled away with six runs in the sixth inning, as Strickland, Hilton, Logan and Caleb Craft all sent runners across the plate with RBIs in the period.
Hilton also pitched seven innings for the Knights, only allowing three hits and one run while striking out eight.
BCA came away with 13 total hits on the day, while Cody Craft made eight plays on defense for the Knights.
