Bethlehem Christian (8-12, 2-4) escaped with a 67-61 home win over Riverside Military (7-12, 0-6) Tuesday night.
It was a close contest throughout the game, especially down the stretch of the fourth quarter. Senior guard Timmy Doolittle knocked down a dagger 3-pointer at the buzzer of the shot clock with only 10 seconds left in the contest.
“It's just one of those things where you see a teammate driving, and it's just the trust in the team,” Doolittle reflected after the win. “Whether it's a kick out where I'm kicking it out or somebody they're kicking out me, everybody trusts each other to hit the shot. So, it's just a trust thing. We trust anyone to shoot the ball in that situation out of the blue. It felt good to hit it in the game, and just let it be over.”
Much of the offense ran through junior wing Johnny Dickinson throughout the game, who scored a career-best 38 points in the much-needed bounce-back win.
“Everything was going in and just felt good,” Dickinson said. “Energy was there, and that helped (for me) to ride the wave of the energy. It was just a fun game.”
There were moments where the Knights began to pull away from the Eagles, but each time Riverside Military found a way to inch back into the game. For head coach Rusty Watson, this is a continued revelation of how resilient his team is in “responding.”
“The biggest thing that I'm always preaching to our kids is what it means to respond, and what that looks like,” Watson said. “So, we tell them, when you play a basketball game or in your life, everything doesn't go your way. Nobody lives a perfect life. Nobody plays a perfect basketball game. You're gonna make mistakes, and teams are gonna go on runs, but it's all about how you respond. You want to have that next shot mentality. ‘Oh, I missed a shot? I’ll make the next one. I turned the ball over but went to get it back on defense.”
“So we just tell our guys to respond to adversity by not complaining, not putting their head down, but just to just man up, compete and go work by responding.”
The Knights as a whole responded as they came out with a win, only their second win in the last 10 games.
Bethlehem Christian travels to Loganville Christian Friday with hopes of continuing momentum against the top team in the region.
