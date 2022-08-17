The Banks County Leopard Marching Band has been developing a new sound for this year’s football and competition season. The 58 marchers will be re-imagining the half-time show by introducing music with a more contemporary flare.
Jon Congdon has directed the marching band for 16 years with plenty of success with his marchers both on the field and in competition. Sarah Waller-Price joins him as the new assistant band director, and Nikki Jones is the auxiliary sponsor.
This season’s half-time show is titled “Ritual,” which will break away from the rock and roll ensemble from last year and introduce more unique aspects to create a soundscape inspired by Igor Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” which redefined the music of the 20th century.
Though the show is much more avant-garde than recent performances, Congdon has faith that the show will appeal to the community if they give it a chance.
“The show has a historical story line behind it, and is driven by lots of drum effects, power-chord sound effects, and even chants,” Congdon said. “It’s a pretty cool show if everyone gives it a chance, and I think the show will be a hit at competitions to help us reach our goal to win in each category of the marching band in our class.”
Logan Roach will be a returning soloist for his final season with the Leopards, as well as Josie Cochran, who plays baritone. Other soloists will include Madison Holcombe, Kylee Bergmann, Kori Prater, Keira Tory, Chyenne Wilbanks, Ralee Davidson, and Sarah Terry.
Eight members of color guard and eight dance team members will also be performing as auxiliary members alongside the band.
Seniors returning to perform this year will feature Nathalie Nation (band manager), Arianah Deen (flute, piccolo), Henry Hughes (trumpet, percussion), Bryan Patterson (trombone), Kori Prater (clarinet), Logan Roach (trumpet, guitar, percussion), Matthew Woods (flute, percussion), Nayyan Diaz (percussion), Chyenne Wilbanks (color guard), Ralee Davidson (dance team), Jenna Yonce (color guard), McKenna Archibald (color guard), Sarah Terry (color guard), Elizabeth Woods (color guard), and Cody Wilburn (band manager).
Student officers are as follows: Drum Major, Callie Brown; Band Captain, Logan Roach; Drum Captain, Daniel Rowley; Color guard Captains, Chyenne Wilbanks and Sarah Terry; Dance Team Captains, Ralee Davidson and Emma Williams; Flute Captain, Madison Holcombe; Clarinet Captain, Kylee Bergmann; Saxophone Captain, Keira Tory; Trumpet Captain, Logan Roach; Low Brass Captain, Lola Barker; Front Ensemble Captain, Alex Anderson; Marching and Maneuvering Captain, Jayda Holcombe; and Equipment Captains, Joesph Ferguson and Bryan Patterson.
The band will be preparing fo many competitions this year, including East Jackson High
School in Commerce, Central Carroll High School in Carrollton, and Flowery Branch High School in Flowery Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.