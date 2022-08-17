The Banks County Leopard Marching Band has been developing a new sound for this year’s football and competition season. The 58 marchers will be re-imagining the half-time show by introducing music with a more contemporary flare.

Jon Congdon has directed the marching band for 16 years with plenty of success with his marchers both on the field and in competition. Sarah Waller-Price joins him as the new assistant band director, and Nikki Jones is the auxiliary sponsor.

