The Banks County High School baseball team ended the season with a record of 10-2 in Region 8AA and 16-12 overall.
The team traveled to Vidalia this past week after earning the Sweet 16 spot to advance to the Elite 8. However, Vidalia left the Leopards with no chance, with the Leopards losing game one and game two. (12-2 game 1) and (13-1 game 2).
The Leopards had some bright spots in the season by finishing a close second in the region behind Elbert and seeing the signing of pitcher Tripp Williams to play collegiate baseball and a highly competitive winning season.
Coach Derrick Davis stated that he is incredibly proud of the team and is excited to see the future of his seniors: Bowen Roberts, Roman Haynes, Cade Herrin, and Williams. He is also highly optimistic about his team's future, with several standout players returning such as Cam Davis, Caine Griffith, Cam Cooper, Landen Tench, Blake Holcomb, Hunter Heath, Judd Spear, Nolan Angel, and Carson Hill.
