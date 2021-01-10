The Banks County High School baseball program will recognize military veterans on March 9 at the Rabun County home game at 5:55 pm. All veterans will get into the game for free and receive a free meal.
April 12 will be Recreation Night. All recreation team players will get into the game for free if they wear their recreation league jersey to the game.
