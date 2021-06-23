The Banks County High School boys basketball program recently hosted a camp at the recreation department with over 50 participants.
Head coach Ryan Griffin stated that the goal of the week was to build relationships and also continue the tradition of continuing the "family" culture that has already been established.
Griffin added," Just about all of our players came up through Coach Cleveland's camp. When the kids get to high school, we already know them. Those relationships are what it's all about."
BCHS basketball players were on hand to help campers throughout the week with drills, motivation and serving as role models. Griffin did not require his players to attend camp, but many of the players showed up regardless.
"I don't require guys to come and help," he said. "They choose to, which says a lot about their character."
In addition to camp, Griffin's team has been busy in the gym since the first day GHSA allows practicing. The team is limited to just three weeks in the summer. However, this hasn't stopped the team from playing over 23 games this summer.
Griffin said of the team, "The guys have worked very hard this summer. They are starting to find their new roles and see what they can do. We are young, so the summer has been essential for us to develop the things we like to do."
Griffin also added that the team will continue to stick to what makes them successful,
"playing hard, smart, and together."
The team will continue summer play until the end of June.
