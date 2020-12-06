The Banks County High School Leopards boys basketball team started off the week with a win against rival Commerce on Dec 1. The boys were hot out the gate and quickly put up 16 points in the first quarter, and the Tigers responded with 16 of their own. Going into the 2nd quarter, the Commerce Tigers were no match as the Leopards put up 16 more points.
Coach Griffin was excited about the win and stated he was super proud of Garrett Pressley, who scored 22 points and 12 rebounds in the evening’s game.
“They all stepped up, honestly," he said. "They play as a team, and it shows on the court."
Key contributors to the game included Clay Gosnell with 13 points and 6 rebounds, Pierce Martin had 11 points and 14 rebounds (and a buzzer-beater 3 pointer to end the half), Dakota Orr with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
The boys played Madison County for senior night. The team has eight seniors this season: Clay Gosnell, Garrett Presley, Pierce Martin, Carter Stroud, Chase Hatcher, Tyrese Simmons, Dakota Orr and Moises Magdaleno.
Although the score didn’t produce a win (66-59), Coach Griffin commented that his seniors play consistently as a team, but turnovers hurt the team during the third quarter. “We had a stretch where we gave up three turnovers in a row that ended up in layups for Madison, and that’s where they were able to get ahead," the coach said.
Griffin also said the team will get ready for the region and improve their style of play.
Gosnell led the team with 18 points, Bradley Lewis had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Griffin was impressed with Dakota Ivey, who came off the bench to hit a couple of big shots for the team.
Key contributors to the game also included Pressley and Martin, both with 9 points.
They are currently 3-2 in the season. The team will resume play next week against Jefferson on Dec. 8 and Cherokee Bluff on Dec. 11
