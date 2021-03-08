The Banks County High School boys tennis picked up two more wins this past week against Tallulah Falls and Dawson County. Pierce Martin, Ronnie Jones, Martin Suggs swept both Tallulah Falls and Dawson County this past week with two wins, both scores 2-0.
Coaches Natasha Savage and Heather Martin are overall impressed with their players.. 'It is nice to have all the seniors back, but we have been extremely impressed with Luke Edwards, Martin Suggs, Sean Presley, and Lane Seahorn. They have stepped up and have helped us pull out some big wins", said the coaches
Seniors Chase Hatcher, Pierce Martin, and Ronnie Jones have been a part of the top-ranked program for several seasons. Both Martin and Jones have played since middle school, and Hatcher joined his sophomore year. Each contributes to the program's success of setting high expectations, teamwork, and not settling for just a region championship.
All three seniors are dual sport athletes and listed at the top of their academic class. It is no surprise that they credit their success to their teammates, parents, and coaches.
For Martin, it is a family affair. His mom. Heather Martin serves as the assistant coach. He is also following in the footsteps of his brother, alumni standout player Gabe Martin.
"My brother is a huge inspiration to me," Martin says. "He is one of the reasons why I play."
Hatcher, recently returning from basketball, has stepped into his role this year on the team. Hatcher will see a lot of varsity time as the season progresses.
"Tennis is just fun, and my teammates make it easy to come out here every day," he adds.
Jones credits his start in tennis to retired educator and coach Doug Thacker.
"He got me interested in the sport, and he was an inspiration to me," said Jones.
The team will face their first region match on March 11 at Elbert County.
