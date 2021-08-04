The Banks County High School cheer program hosting its annual Little Lady Leopard Cheer Camp this past week.
Campers of all ages participated in the camp held at the recreation department this past week.
Varsity and JV squad members were on hand to assist and teach campers fundamentals, cheers, chants, and stunts.
Coach Abby Ramsey’s cheerleaders were enthusiastic, energetic, and excited to lead camp participants, numbered over twenty-five participants.
“Our goal was to inspire more campers to keep the dream alive of being a cheerleader and eventually be on that football field one day as a BCHS cheerleader,” she said.
The camp had three age groups, which were lead by BCHS cheerleaders. In addition, the camp held group competitions, learned a new dance, and even mixed in some games.
Ramsey added that she saw so much potential and future with the upcoming talent, especially with work ethic and Leopard spirit.
The camp concluded with a parent showcase on the last day of camp, in which campers showcased what they had learned during the week.
