Banks County High School’s cheer squads were hard at work this past week getting ready for the upcoming fall season. Both JV and Varsity participated in the demanding and challenging week of stunt building, dances and new chants. Twenty-six leopards are leading the team for the football season next year, one of the biggest squads the school has had.
Head coach Abby Ramsey stated that the goals for the summer season are for her squads to focus on perfecting stunts, team building and learn to work as a unit.
“The girls really came together and worked hard to perfect many new stunts, dances, and cheers for next season," Ramsey said. "They have taken it and ran with it taking it farther than I expected. They have really proved themselves this week."
She also added that they have worked hard on fundamentals and creating a team environment in addition to the progress the teams have made.
The squads will host the annual Lady Leopard Kiddie Camp this week at the Banks County Recreation Department.
(0) comments
