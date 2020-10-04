Banks County Cross Country continues to remain dominant as they finished up 5th for the boys and 10th for the girls at the recent Mountain Invitational held in Helen.
Buck Ledford finished 8th overall, and Alessandra Olivares finished 33rd.
Continuing Leopard tradition of cross country rankings, the cross country boys are ranked 3rd overall, and the girls are ranked 10th in AA.
Senior Night is Tuesday, October 8th, at 4 p.m. at the Leopard STadium.
The team will compete at the region tournament on October 28th at Unicoi State Park in Helen. The state championship is scheduled for November 6th-7th at Carrollton City Schools.
