The Banks County High School Leopards defeated Lumpkin County in a 37-0 win Friday night in Dahlonega.
"Our best and nothing less" was the motto going into the game against the Lumpkin County Indians this past Friday. Coach Jay Reid instilled that motto throughout the week leading up to the game.
"Each week, we have continued getting better and better, which is the main focus right now," he said. "I felt like we played a good ball game last week, and it was one of the most exciting games I've ever coached. Unfortunately, penalties hurt us down the stretch as we had multiple scores erased. As with any team, penalties and turnovers must be controlled, we showed a lot of improvement with ball security, but penalties hurt us."
As the Leopards dwelled upon the recent close loss to East Jackson, Coach Reid used the loss as a learning tool this past week.
In a pre-game interview, he said, "For us to be successful, we need to play our most efficient game yet. We've got to compete for 48 minutes, control the turnovers and penalties, and make plays when the opportunity arises. I expect to see our offense to continue to gel and our defense to show improvement in technique and tackling. Our guys are improving every week. We are undoubtedly hungry to get that first taste of victory. I'm so proud of how our guys come to work each day and show what they are made of; their character and commitment are outstanding. Our best and nothing less!"
On Friday night, not only did the Leopards compete for 48 minutes, they proved that hard work, commitment, and determination could yield 37 points on the board.
The game began as the Leopards received the ball first. Banks had its best opening drive of the season, as Roman Haynes, Jonathon Moon and Cooper Smith (quarterback for the game) contributed to several drives on the possession. Lumpkin got its first possession at the 22-yard line but quickly lost 15 yards with an overthrown ball. The defense overpowered Lumpkin and got the Leopards on the board first with a safety, which gave Banks the lead 2-0.
With Banks County's Bowen Roberts sidelined due to an injury, Cade Herrin and Roman Haynes shared the responsibilities in a Wildcat formation to lead an offensive drive, lasting 25 seconds, resulting in 7 points for Banks. With the point after attempt successful, Banks County led 9-0.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Leopard's defense played exceptional with big stops from Isaiah Storm, Corey Vickery and Tanner Kaminiski, keeping the Indians scoreless.
The Leopards quickly score again after the Indians punt away with a 30-yard touchdown by Haynes. Cade Simmons (who played a phenomenal game during the East Jackson game), put another PAT on the scoreboard.16-0, Banks. As the Lumpkin County Indians tried to make something happen, the Leopards defensive line shut down their running game. The Indians tried to go to the air but was intercepted by Carter Stroud for a 35-yard touchdown. PAT was good by Simmons. With 8:19 in the half to go, the score was 23-0.
The Leopards continued to dominate on defense with Josh Stapleton, Bryson Cheek, Cade Herrin, Jace Bennett, and Jonathon Burkett. Banks took the ball away from Lumpkin with a second interception, this time by Tanner Kaminski. With an eight-play drive, lasting three minutes, Banks County scored after multiple people contribute. Caine Griffith, Jonathon Moon, and Kellan Walley.
Tag team for BC's fourth touchdown of the first half. After Simmons PAT, Banks County led 30-0.
The second half generated fewer TD's but allowed the Leopards to try out different formations and play multiple players in different positions. Cooper Smith had two big pass plays to Stroud and Bennett. Lukas Marlow, Moses Magdalena, and Christian Guthrie helped out on defense with big stops. Griffith stepped in as running back. The game's final touchdown came from a 40 yard run by Walley and another PAT from Simmons. With a running clock in the 4th quarter, the final score was 37-0.
The Leopards have a lot to celebrate from the big win: offense and defense came together to utilize each player and position. Haynes had 101 yards during the first half. Carter Stroud had two interceptions. Tanner Kaminiski had one interception. Cade Simmons was perfect during Banks County's point-after attempts. The team has increasingly improved after each game. As region play begins October 23rd, the Leopards are working extremely hard to iron out the kinks.
Leopards travel to Fannin next Friday night.
