Banks County High School football players were nominated to participate in the annual East/West FCA Football Game.
The game was not able to be played this year due to COVID, but players from across Northeast Georgia were still nominated by their coaches.
BCHS Football Players named were: Wyatt Whitfield, Jace Bennett, Corey Vickery and Tanner Kaminiski.
The BCHS FCA Club is led by Kim Carithers. She states that the purpose of The Fellowship of Christian Athletes exists to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes. FCA sets out to engage, equip, and empower students and athletes to carry out their message.
"We have character coaches sharing and discipline athletes and coaches, we have special events catered to serve and honor athletes and coaches for their effort and influence in their communities," Carithers said. "Banks County FCA has weekly huddles at BCES and BCMS and monthly huddles at BCHS giving students and student athletes an opportunity lead and serve. We are extremely proud of these young men for representing FCA."
