Banks County High School football returned to the field this past week for its scrimmage game against West Hall. The game saw over 60 student-athletes participating in the scrimmage, which significantly increased from years past. The team played West Hall at home last week.
Head Coach Jay Reid said it was exciting to see how many young men are participating, and it is encouraging to see where the program is headed for the fall.
Reid added he was overall impressed with the look and feel of the scrimmage game and saw some impressive play from many players, including returners Cade Herrin and Kellon Walley, Shane Roberts, and newcomer Lane Hopper.
“We had an awesome spring, made a lot of progress, and were able to install most of our offense and defense," Reid said. "I was thoroughly impressed with our offensive line: Isaiah Storm, Talmadge Wilkinson, Jordan Johnson, Aubrey Allen, Eli Ward, and TE Bryson Cheek. They have already shown huge growth since last fall. We had lots of guys competing for playing time and were able to stand out.”
The team will see the return on key starters, RB Roman Haynes and Kellon Walley, but will also rely upon their pass game with QB Bowen Roberts, Caine Griffith and newcomer Clay Smith, a freshman.
“Again, I can’t say how much I am impressed by these young men,” Coach Reid also stated.
Reid stated the team also will have a solid group among the receivers with Lukas Marlow, Case Herrin and Michael Smith. He also believes that several strong contenders have the potential to step up in the fall.
The Leopards will also gain some valuable depth with the addition of players, Jaiden Daniels, Lane Hopper, Cam Cooper, Colin Caudell and Zack Dickey.
“They have had some really impressive spring practices and should be able to make major contributions this fall,” Reid said of Daniels, Hopper, Cooper, Caudell and Dickey.
Daniels and Cooper were a tremendous duo for Banks County Middle School offense this past year, and according to Reid, neither have skipped a beat transitioning into those roles at the high school.
Reid also stated the team looks very solid, with several players who will rotate to give the team more depth. Gavin Arrowood and Jonathan Burkett are strong at nose guard, and Marlow, Ward and Storm bring some experience.
In addition, Robert Walker and Bret Griffin worked hard in the off-season and have shown improvements. Haynes and Cheek converted to LB, along with Jasper Miller, Cobia McClain and Kaleb Eller.
The team will participate in summer practices and camps this summer to prepare for a very competitive season during the 2021 fall season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.