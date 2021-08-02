The Banks County High School volleyball program has kicked into full gear with July being full of summer practices and scrimmages.
The program has seen almost 100 percent participation this summer, even though summer is not mandatory. The goal for summer has been for each player to focus on individual skill sets, individual and team growth, player focus, and team bonding.
New head Coach Whitney LaHayne has not only been impressed with the turnout, but she has also been equally impressed with the motivation and determination the team has set individually and as a team.
“The girls have not only met but exceeded these goals," Coach LaHayne said. "Each player has set a goal to become a better player. They are a coachable group of young ladies, and I am honored to be their coach this season. I have high expectations for them and the season. Each player had her own set of skills to work on and define this summer. Whether that be passing, hitting, serving, or overall play, they all have worked on this, and I can see major improvement”, she states.
The program will conclude its summer season this week, and LaHayne feels that the teams have met their goals and succeeded them.
“One of my main goals this summer was to get the girls confident in their positions/rotations, and they have definitely improved in this skill," she said. "To have other coaches reach out and complement our team has also added to this already strong program. We have great kids, and when other coaches reach out and let us know, that is huge for our program, especially since we are still young."
This is the second year of the volleyball program at Banks County High School.
In addition, LaHayne has been overall impressed with all of her players. She mentions that several players such as Bacey Ausburn and Lola Pruitt have shown leadership and personal growth.
The team has also had some opportunities for some team bonding, such as dinner and an ax-throwing outing.
“The girls had fun laughing and throwing axes," she said. "It was a great night of bonding and fellowship.”
Several guest speakers and coaches have also made an appearance for the program, such as Inga Ashford, former player at Emmanuel College/College All American Player/ and D1 Assistant Coach; Taylor Ray. former Columbus St Libero/Asst Coach A5 15-1 (top 10 in the US)/North Gwinnett; and Kurt Matthews, head of VolleyPerformance North/Asst Coach Arkansas/ HC Oglethorpe University.
The team will also host an upcoming service volleyball game to raise money for a specific cause that each player will choose.
The team will conclude the summer season by participating at Apalachee High School in the Barrow Bash. The team will face Lanier Christian, Dacula, Loganville and Apalachee.
On August 10, the team will kick off its 2021 season by hosting the first game of the season at the Leopard 2.0 gym,
