After last season's abrupt end, Banks County High School head golf coach Mike Owensby is excited and eager to see his team on the golf course and compete for the region title.
The boy's team comprises one senior, Lance Johnson, and returning players: Dakota Ivey, Nate Crabbe and Alex Coker. The team will be looking at its underclassmen to help fill in the gaps. These newcomers include Luke Johnson, Cannon Brown, Hunter Bond, Matthew Roberts and Dominic Pellegrini.
On the girl's teamis sole senior Allie Clark. Team member Ralee Davidson joins Clark.
Owensby states. "Our seniors, Johnson and Clark, have experience and can give great leadership to our younger golfers. I am excited about what they will do this season".
Owensby adds, "it takes a lot of practice to become good, giving golfers the confidence they need to be successful on the course. This season's goal is to play as many events as possible. Our season was cut short last year and didn't give us a lot of playing time, which will be a challenge. But I am confident that this year will bring growth and improvement. We have a good core this year, in both boys and girls, so I expect we will compete for a spot in the state tournament this spring."
The team played Jefferson and West Hall this past week. Both teams lost to Jefferson, and the boy's team beat West Hall. The boy's team saw low scores from Page and Crabbe. Page shot 46/38 and Crabbe 46/41. West Hall did not have a girls team which resulted in a forfeit.
The team faces Stephens County at the home golf course of Chimney Oaks on March 9.
