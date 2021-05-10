The Banks County High School goys and girls golf teams finished the season this past week. The boys played at Dogwood Golf Club and the girls played at Wolf Creek Golf Club. Although both teams played extremely well, the seasons ended during the first round of state.
Coach Mike Owensby said that despite the challenges of this season, he is more than proud of the team.
“We had some adversity thrown at us, and our players stepped up to it," the coach said. "They played with class and at every meet, they always represented Banks County well. We had a phenomenal group of parents this year that also contributed to the incredible season."
He also added that losing his two seniors, Allie Clark and Lee Paige, will be hard to replace next season. However, the team will have several strong returners players that will fill in those gaps.
