Banks County High School golf will begin the season with its first practice scheduled for February 7.
The team will call Chimney Oaks its home course this season, with the first match being held on March 3.
Second-year Coach Mike Owensby will see the return of five starters from last season, Nate Crabbe, Dakota Ivey, Alex Coker, Hunter Bond, and Matthew Roberts. Raylee Davidson will be the sole returner for the girls.
The team lost two seniors, Lee Page and Allie Clark
Key newcomers include freshman Noah Page.
"We are in a very competitive Area with teams like Elbert County, Rabun County, Pace Academy, and last year's state team champions, Lovett, so we will have our hands full," Coach Owensby said. "But with the players we have returning, I feel like making it to the state tournament is attainable."
Comparing this year's team to last, the coach stated the team is very similar to last year's makeup due to minimizing losses. However, he has seen the team put in a lot of work in the off-season. He is expecting his only female player, Davidson, to go further than last year as she was just shy of qualifying for state playoffs last season.
The team will face many of the same rivals as last season but anticipate that Elbert and Rabun will be competitive.
"We finished fourth behind Rabun last year, and Elbert was just behind us at the area," Owensby said. "I don't think any of the teams really lost much, so it should be an exciting season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.