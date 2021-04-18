The Banks County High School soccer programs wrapped up both the boys and girls regular season this past week with games against Madison and Elbert County.
The girls soccer team will play in the first round of state playoffs on on April 22. The team will travel to Callaway for kickoff time of 5:30 p.m.
Both programs will see several seniors graduate but will see the return of several key players. The teams will focus on setting goals for next year during the off-season and hope to set off-season expectations soon.
BOYS
Head coach Carlos Cook stated that although the season did not produce many wins, the team is a great learning center with a positive vibe and culture.
“We will miss our seniors who brought a lot to the team, but we have a plan for next season," Cook said. "We are hoping to start conditioning earlier and work on some improvements."
Cook also mentioned that several incoming freshmen will help fill in the gaps.
GIRLS
Girls head coach Maranda Parks stated she was proud of the girls, despite the many obstacles the team faced this season.
“I think they did a great job keeping a positive attitude throughout it all," she said. "They have improved so much throughout the years."
The team produced goals from Hailey Bain, Madison Dacus and Roxie Coley in the last two games against Elbert and Franklin.
Parks also commented that replacing the seniors will a difficult task for the team. “Madison Dacus is a strong defender who really stepped up as a leader this season," the coach said. "Samantha Whitcomb saved us on defense so many times this year and even stepped into a new role when she was forced to play keeper and did an incredible job. Roxie Coley has played a big part in our improvement on offense this year. She is always looking for opportunities to help the team score and be willing to play wherever we need her on the field. Dennys Espinoza has one of the best attitudes on the team. She is always smiling and always encouraging the team to do their best."
The team has several players returning, including Bain (who led the team in goals this season), Ashley Spurlock (led in assists), and keeper Jenna Yonce. Parks credits Yonce to being one of the most improved players on the team this season.
