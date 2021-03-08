The Banks County High School boys and girls soccer teams faced Union last week at the Leopard stadium, and both lost 3-0.
The girls held Union close the first half, and keeper Jenna Yonce once again had a phenomenal game. She was able to stop Union from scoring on several attempts. Roxie Coley also stepped up and made some key defensive plays for the Leopards and kept Union at bay. Other positive moments came from Kate Parker, Melody Parker, and Ellie Benyahudah.
The boy's team had a strong defensive stance during their game against Union, and keeper Grant English had several big plays to stop the scoring effort from Union. The Leopards also had several offensive efforts from players Cade White, Brandon Carvajal, and Josh Stapleton.
RABUN COUNTY
The Leopards fell to Rabun County Wildcats last Friday evening with a score of 4-0. The team fought hard but could not stop the Wildcats, who are ranked 2nd in Region 8AA.
The Lady Leopards could not find the momentum needed to beat Rabun and fell to the Wildcats 10-0.
Both teams enter the week 0-1 in the region. They face Elbert on March 12 and Union on March 19.
