The Banks County High School tennis team has been busy getting ready for its first match of the season on February 8. Although the season start is still a couple weeks away, both teams have been busy and hard at work to remain the 8AA season champs.
Coach Natasha Savage states that both teams will return as strong contenders, and she expects the team to earn both region championships and go deep into the playoffs this season.
The girl's team will see the return of key players, including Amber Morris, Amber Morris, Channing Boswell, Abbey Bonds, and Addison Hoard, all of whom have seen varsity time as both singles and doubles and have significantly contributed to the success of the team in the past.
The boy's team will see the return of several key players, including Martin Suggs, Mason Bond, Sean Presley, Luke Edwards, Conner McCall.
Savage states losing girls players: Chloe Smith (Blitz Player of the Year, Region 8AA Player of the Year), Jaden Hoard (1st team All-Region, All-Area), Aspen Davis, Baylee Turpin, and boys players: Pierce Martin (1st team All-Region), Ronnie Jones, Chase Hatcher, will definitely be hard to fill but she is confident that newcomers for the girl's Lexie Koochel, Gracie Howe, Emily Hill, Michelle Wireko and for the boy's Cooper White, Tristan Ecklund, Jacob Carlyle, and Luke Lindeman will add some depth to both the JV and Varsity rosters.
"There are some kids that are still playing other sports that I am excited about coming out this year," Savage said. "But unfortunately, we will have to wait until their winter sport has completed the season before getting them out on the court. Losing seven seniors leaves some big positions to fill. But we have several girls and boys that are very capable of filling in those gaps and begin very successful. Our region has several tough teams. I would consider our whole region a rival. We always want to come out on top of every match that we play."
The teams will face Johnson High School on February 8 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.