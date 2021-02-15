The Banks County High School tennis season has started, and the teams have not wasted any time setting the tone for Region 8AA.
The girls picked up their first win of the season as they defeated Johnson 5-1. Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard and Baylee Turpin had wins in singles. Aspen Davis and Amber Morris, Channing Boswell and Abbey Bonds picked up wins for doubles.
For the boys, the team lost to Johnson with a score of 1-4 with the winning match from Martin Suggs in singles.
The teams are predicted to win the region, make a deep run into the state playoffs, and even win the state title. Coach Natasha Savage is taking on the role of head coach for both boys and girls this season.
Savage states that not only does both the girls and boys team want to win the region, but they also want to win state. She has the players to do just that. With key returning players for the girl, including Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard, Amber Morris, Aspen Davis, and newcomers to varsity Channing Boswell and freshman Addison Hoard, she has the team to dominate across the region.
The boy's team is loaded with Pierce Martin, Ronnie Jones, and Chase Hatcher; they bring a wealth of experience to the team. Also, Martin Suggs, Luke Edwards, and Sean Presley will add more depth to the varsity team
"We have some kids that may not see varsity time but are a crucial part of this team," Savage said. "They push each other in practice and provide good competition. They are helping to build this team for the future."
The team knows what it takes to make it to state, having already made it to Elite 8 and also Sweet 16 for several years.
The teams will take on Tallulah Falls on Feb 16 and Dawson on Feb 18. Both are away matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.