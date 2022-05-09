Banks County Track and Field participated in the sectionals this past weekend on a very unusual chilly Saturday for early May.
“I am very proud of the athletes that competed this past Saturday," said Coach David Siegler. "It was a very tough sectional which thinned out teams from our region. We ended up with several athletes that will be competing at state in Columbus."
Those athletes include Buck Ledford, Chase Stephens, Pepper Davis, Troy Loggins, Mitchell Bowman, Alexus Humphries, Camdyn Poole, Madison Adams and Shelby Speed.
The athletes will head to state later this week for the chance to earn the state title in their competitive events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.