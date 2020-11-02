For the fifth time in a row, the Banks County High School Boys Cross Country team made history as they earned the title of Region Champs.
The boys were led by top runners, including Buck Ledford, Chase Stephens, Pepper Davis, Bryson Bannister, and Troy Loggins. All five Leopard runners finished in the top ten of the region race.
Ledford ran another top-scoring race and finished first, which gave him the Individual Region Champion Title. Ledford, Stephens, Davis, and Bannister made the AA All-Region Team.
GIRLS TEAM
The girls' team also finished strong as AA Region Runner Up. Jenna Reeves finished fourth overall for the team. Top runners also included Alessandra Olivares, who finished sixth, and Alli Clark, and Betsy Chambers, who also finished in the top ten. Reeves and Olivares made the AA All-Region Team.
Coach Foster believes that both teams are contenders for the state championship title and that his players have the potential to win the coveted individual state championship title. With continued performances from Ledford, Reeves, and Olivares, Banks County Cross Country teams is definitely a front runner
Both teams advance to the state championship, which will be held on November 7 in Carrollton.
