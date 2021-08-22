The Banks County High School Lady Leopard volleyball team beat Commerce this past week.
Coach Whittney LaHayne stated that the key to the big win was communication which has been the focus this past week during practice.
"Beating Commerce was a huge win for the girls," Coach LaHayne said. "This match helped to boost their confidence. They were able to put into action a lot of the points we had been working on in the week. Things like communication, team support, trust and working together are huge in this sport."
The team had big stats from Addison Hoard and Lola Pruitt. Both led in their serving and hitting percentages for the week. Hoard had 7 kills and 6 Aces. Pruitt had 6 kills and 12 aces. Jadelyn McClure also got in the action with 6 kills, 6 aces, and 17 assists. Bacey Ausburn also helped in assists with 10.
LaHayne stated that the team has definitely come together.
"They were celebrating every point together and lifting one another up in bad plays," she said. "I cannot stress how important this is to them as a team."
To prepare for next week, which includes Hart County, Rabun County, and Clarke Central, the team will continue its focus on communication but also on team chemistry.
'Those are well-established programs, our girls will have to be ready, but those are the teams that will help us fine-tune our skill sets and help us to build this program," she said.
In addition to the varsity programs having a great week, LaHayne added that the JV and middle school teams have shown out. She stated that both teams have improved and have worked extremely hard alongside the varsity program.
"Coaches Jenny Cote and Andrew Hardy (BCMS head coaches), Hannah Healan and Holly Haynes (BCHS JV) have worked hard to make the Banks County volleyball program successful," she said. "I feel confident in our program and in the program's growth with these great coaches working alongside me. Varsity assistant coach, Allison McClure, has also made an impact on this season so far. Her dedication to this program is also another aspect that will lead to overall growth. I could not be more pleased or blessed with our group of coaches."
The team is currently 3-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.