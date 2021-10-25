The Banks County High School volleyball team has had an incredible run and the season came to an end this past week at Armuchee. The season ended with a winning record of 18-16 and a third place finish in area, which is an exceptional feat for this young program.
Coach LaHayne credits every single player on the team for their success
"Our entire team compliments one another, and while not all players have high numbers in some areas, they all come together to help balance our team," he said. "We are well rounded and evenly dispersed with every player excelling in their area."
The team has much to be proud of, including several impact players. Jadelyn McClure led with 139 aces, 107 kills, and 271 assists; Bacey Ausburn followed with 52 aces, 50 kills, and 163 assists; Addison Hoard had 44 aces and 93 kills; and Lola Pruitt had 37 aces and 155 kills.
Players Addison Hoard, Bacey Ausburn, and Caroline Payne credit the season's success to several factors, but all of them believe that the team is on the verge of becoming top contenders and have a very successful winning season next year.
"We played the entire season as a team, and it made the outcome of our games improve from where we were at the beginning of the season," Hoard said. "We have come a long way for just being a two-year program. I'm so excited for what the next season holds. We have had a great turnout from the community. I think they see our potential."
Payne said, "This season was so much fun - spending every day with some of my best friends. We have improved so much this season, and I am so proud of that. I am so thankful for the people that volleyball has brought into my life.
"I was beyond impressed with how far we have come as a team. I enjoyed every single minute of the season, growing with my teammates and becoming a better person, and I got to spend time with my friends. We faced some tough opponents, and I am so proud of the majority of the outcomes. One of our matches, against Oglethorpe, was really hard for us. However, we lifted each other up, and came back and won, which gave us the 3rd place finish."
LaHayne said, "I could not have been more blessed for my first year as a head coach with a better group of girls. After the first few matches, they began to come together as a team and put to use all we were working on in the off-season and practices. We will always work on being better than we were the year before."
The coach said that the goals for next season will be to advance to the Sweet 16, skills/fundamentals, focus on mental toughness, learn to trust each other on the court, but most importantly, learn to believe that they are one of the best teams in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.