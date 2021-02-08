The Banks County High School wrestlers finished second as a team at the recent 8AA Area Traditional tournament held at the Leopard 2.0 gym.
Collectively, the team had 13 wrestlers qualify for state. Coach Kasey Hanley stated that only the top three in each weight class qualify for state, but the team had seven first-place qualifiers, including undefeated Evan Clark and Josh Stapleton.
The following wrestlers qualified:
1st Place Qualifiers: Angel Cruz, Evan Clark, Kellon Walley, Roman Haynes, Christian Lee, Mason Dodd and Josh Stapleton.
2nd Place Qualifiers: Jacob Voyles and Elijah Mullins.
3rd Place Qualifiers: Jaxon Mitchell, Zac McClellon, Cade Herrin and Eli Ward.
The wrestlers will travel to the Centreplex in Macon , February 9, through the Feb. 13 to compete in the GHSA Traditional State Wrestling Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.