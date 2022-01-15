The Banks County High School wrestling team cruised past Athens Christian on Wednesday with a win of 72-12. The match was full of victories and fast-paced pins by the team.
"We looked better last night than we have in a while," said Coach Hanley. "We still have a lot to work on, but the sense of urgency was there."
Jacob Voyles, Kellon Walley, Danny Evans, Jaxon Mitchell, Robert Walker, Elijah Mullins, Angel Cruz, Christian Lee, and Mason Dodd had pins.
“We are in a good position to do something at Columbia," stated freshman Cam Cooper, who has been a key wrestler for the program this season. "I think we have a good shot.”
The team travels to Vidalia on January 14 to face Columbia for the first round of state. The win against Athens Christian is not only crucial for the team, Hanley stated that it has set the tone for the week.
"It's effectively do or die as far as state duals are concerned," he said. "There is no margin for error. We face Columbia in the round of 32. If we beat Columbia, we will face Vidalia in the round of 16. If we beat Vidalia, we make the Elite 8 and head to the AA State Duals Tournament in Bremen."
Also adding to the roster headed to state are seniors: Gabe Howard, Cade Herrin, Roman Haynes and Michael Smith; juniors: Eli Ward and Lucious Bowden; sophomores: Jacob Moran, Cohen Ward, Andrew Humphries, Peyton Hesselgrave and Gavin Caldwell; and freshmen: Cam Cooper, Clay Smith, Dylan Smith, Aucy Jacobs, Joseph Armstrong, Ashton Camp, Levi Johnson, Draike McDonald, Will Armour and Zander Ledford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.