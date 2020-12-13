The Banks County High School wrestling team won the D. Marlow Tournament.
“We wanted it as a team,” said Coach Kasey Hanley, and not only did the team place first, they did it with an unprecedented seven tournament champions, three-second place finishes and a three-way tie for first place for Angel Cruz, who won four matches.
Within the first 30 minutes of the match, it was apparent that the Leopards were there to win and win big. The team had four pins during this time and kept the momentum going throughout the tournament.
“They came out wrestling more aggressive than they had been all season,” added Hanley. Jacob Moran, Jacob Voyles, Jaxon Mitchell, Evan Clark, Kellon Walley, Roman Haynes and Josh Stapleton finished as tournament champions.
Danny Evans, Eli Ward and Davis Mitchell walked away with a second-place finish.
“We have started to get everyone in the places they need to be, we still have a lot to work on, and we are getting our freshmen in the line-up," Hanley said. "Every event will be practice until we reach Area Duals."
Hanley stated they have several areas to focus on as they face Morgan County, Winder, and Washington Wilkes, staying healthy, see the return of wrestlers that out of for injury, and continue to wrestle aggressively.
The Leopards will face the above opponents at home on Dec. 15.
