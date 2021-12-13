The Banks County High School wrestling team claims first place finish at DMarlow Tournament.
Since 2010, Banks County High School has hosted the DMarlow Tournament. The tournament is named after Dennis and Debbie Marlow, who not only were educators for over 30 years in the county, but were also instrumental in establishing many of Banks County’s sports programs, including football and wrestling.
“I wanted to name the tournament after Dennis because he has meant so much to many young people that have come through the athletic programs at Banks County,” said Coach Hanley. “He has also meant so much to me personally. So, when I approached him about establishing the tournament, he responded that he wanted it to be named DMarlow, which also credits his wife, Debbie.”
Dennis Marlow stated, “My wife has always been my side throughout my career. She is my rock.”
Both Dennis and Debbie were present to begin the tournament this past Friday night and opened it with a prayer.
Not to disappoint the coaches and the Marlows, the team finished with seven champions and claimed the first place title.
“We were shorthanded going into it; several were hurt or sick,” Coach Hanley said. “However, Mason Dodd (Athlete of the Week), also suffering an arm injury, battled through and led the way. He won the tournament, and with seven champions and two runner-ups, we were able to claim the title.”
First place medalists included: Jacob Voyles, Angel Cruz, Elijah Mullins, Jaxon Mitchell, Danny Evans, Cam Cooper, Mason Dodd, and Eli Ward
Xander Ledford earned second place.
OTHER RESULTS
The results from the White County match are:
1st place Finish
Dawson County-60-21 Win
Chestatee- 42-33 Win
White County- 66-18 Win
Results from the Winder-Barrow match are:
1st Place Finish Dacula- 57-15 Win
Winder-Barrow Win- 63-12
The team is 8-1 on the season.
The team will face Johnson and Athens Christian at home this week on December 14.
