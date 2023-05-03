Leopard athletes Aaron Scott and Shelby Speed won first place in their events last week during the GHSA 2A Region 8 meet. Many other Leopard competitors secured a top spot among the competition in the region.

The Leopards traveled to Commerce on Monday and Wednesday to compete with the other five teams in the region. Out of the Leopard competitors, Aaron Scott and Shelby Speed took home first in their events.

