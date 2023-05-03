Leopard athletes Aaron Scott and Shelby Speed won first place in their events last week during the GHSA 2A Region 8 meet. Many other Leopard competitors secured a top spot among the competition in the region.
The Leopards traveled to Commerce on Monday and Wednesday to compete with the other five teams in the region. Out of the Leopard competitors, Aaron Scott and Shelby Speed took home first in their events.
Scott won the 110 meter hurdles competition with a time of 16.43 seconds.
Speed once again took home two gold medals in her events of expertise, discus and shot put. In the discus event, Speed earned a mark of 137-09.00. In the shot put event, she earned a mark of 40-04.75.
Many other Leopard competitors placed in the top of their events. Their accomplishments are as follows:
●Andrew Shockley placed 3rd in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.47 seconds
●Aaron Scott placed 7th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.75 seconds
●Andrew Shockley placed 5th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.02 seconds
●Shane Roberts placed 5th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.94 seconds
●Lane Morris placed 6th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.10 seconds
●Troy Loggins placed 3rd in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:00.77
●Chase Stephens placed 4th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:01.85
●Troy Loggins placed 3rd in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:33.88
●Henry Hughes placed 13th in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:14.12
●Daniel Rowley placed 14th in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:28.97
●Pepper Davis placed 2nd in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:56.23
●Boys 4x100 team placed 3rd with a time of 44.94 seconds
●Boys 4x200 team placed 5th with a time of 1:44.90
●Boys 4x400 team placed 4th with a time of 3:40.25
●Boys 4x800 team placed 2nd with a time of 8:47.78
●Andrew Shockley placed 2nd in the long jump with a mark of 20-04.25
●Aaron Scott placed 10th in the long jump with a mark of 17-03.25
●Jordon Herron placed 15th in the long jump with a mark of 15-08.00
●Zack Dickey placed 4th in the triple jump with a mark of 39-04.00
●Ashton Camp placed 2nd in the discus throw with a mark of 123-03.00
●Wyatt Jenkins placed 7th in the discus throw with a mark of 100-02.00
●Aubrey Allen placed 9th in the discus throw with a mark of 99-06.00
●Aubrey Allen placed 4th in shot put with a mark of 41-06.00
●Eli Ward placed 6th in shot put with a mark of 39-03.75
●Ashton Camp placed 10th in shot put with a mark of 35-09.50
●Cheyanne Mapp placed 4th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.87 seconds
●Madison Adams placed 5th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:05.56
●Camdyn Poole placed 6th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:06.55
●Camdyn Poole placed 6th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:35.65
●Camdyn Poole placed 7th in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:02.10
●Makayla Long placed 11th in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:33.09
●Makayla Long placed 7th in the 3200 meter run with a time of 14:02.74
●Girls 4x100 team placed 2nd with a time of 55.01 seconds
●Girls 4x800 team placed 3rd with a time of 11:42.55
●Maggie Irvin placed 5th in the high jump with a mark of 4-04.00
●Cheyanne Mapp placed 3rd in the long jump with a mark of 15-04.00
●Alexus Humpries placed 3rd in the discus throw with a mark of 109-09.00
●Tatiana Bailey placed 15th in the discus throw with a mark of 53-02.00
●Alexus Humpries placed 5th in shot put with a mark of 28-11.00
●Lauren Speed placed 11th in shot put with a mark of 25-08.50
