The Diamond Leopards celebrated veterans on March 9. Several hometown heroes were in attendance as they were honored before the game for their military service. Banks County Leopards finished the week 3-0, as they swept Rabun County in all three games. The game scores were 6-2, 16-8, and 10-0.
The Leopards held the Wildcats to just 10 runs during the series.
In the first game of the week, Ty Burchett and Cam Davis were on the Leopards' mound and had 12 strikeouts combined.
The team scored one run in the first and fourth inning but sealed the sixth with a three-run rally. Hits came from Cade Herrin and Nolan Hill. Bowen Roberts and Herrin also led the team in RBIs
During the second game of the series, the Leopards started out slow as Rabun put 6 runs on the board in the first inning. The Leopards answered with two runs and then five during the third inning to gain the lead. The Leopards slowly chipped away each inning with a total of sixteen runs.
The team finished the week with another win against the Wildcats, and this time left no unanswered questions with a 10-0 finish.
The Leopards are 8-5 overall and 3-0 in Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.