BOYS
•Key returning athletes: Griffin Stephens, Jackson Ramey, Buck Ledford, Sean Hall, John Coggins
•Strengths: Head coach Will Foster expects the distance and throwing events to be the strengths of the team.
"We return Stephens and Ramey, who were both high-point scorers at state last year, along with Sean Hall in the pole vault," he said. "We also have Ledford in the distance events, who was a state qualifier, along with Coggins in the hurdling events, who was also a state qualifier.
"Our strength this year will be our ability to score maximum points in a few events. We are young and with that comes a lack of depth that we have enjoyed over the past couple of seasons. Our big point scorers are returning, and we will look to capitalize on those opportunities."
•Weaknesses: Youth is the main weakness, according to Foster. The entire 4x400 team graduated in 2019.
"That is four great athletes who made impacts at lots of events," he said. "That also leaves us with lots of opportunities for younger athletes to step into those positions and gain experience and fitness against tough competition."
•Region outlook: Even with graduating a lot of talent, Foster expects his group to be competitive with many returning champs and podium finishers still on the team.
"Other teams in our region lost some top athletes, so there is definitely room for some younger athletes to rise to the occasion," he said. "We will need to be smart and maximize points where we can. As a staff, we will coach them up to the best of our abilities in the events we know we can score big points."
•Season outlook: The team lost only one competitor who scored at state last year, that was Wes Ledford. The team finished third in 2019 at the Class AA state meet.
"I think we can be in that same position this year," Foster said. "We have a few athletes who can put themselves on the state podium if they can stay focused and healthy. If we can do that, we can put ourselves in a position on the podium like we have been able to do for the past two years."
GIRLS
•Key returning athletes: Anna Parker, Shaylyn Bailey, Alessandra Olivares, Casey Ann Lane
•Strengths: As with the boys, Foster sees the distance runners and throwers to be the strength for the girls. Olivares returns as a podium finisher from state in distance running. Bailey also returns as a state qualifier as a thrower.
•Weaknesses: With several seniors from last year now gone, the girls' team will be a "very capable but inexperienced group," according to Foster.
"I think it will take some time to work on some of the more technical events, but by the end of the season, we should see some huge jumps in our girls' performances and some new faces on podiums at region," Foster said.
•Region outlook: "We compete in the toughest girls' track region in the state," Foster said. "We have the defending state champion and state runner-up teams in our region in Elbert and Oglethorpe, respectively. We will look to get points where we can and maximize our efforts in events where we can get our girls into the highest possible places on the podium."
•Season outlook: Foster expects to see a lot of "progression" from the girls' team as the season goes along.
"After we spend some time working on our technique and building some fitness, I expect that we will have several state-meet-qualifier contenders in several different events. Like with all sports, we will need to stay motivated during the tough weather in order to carry some momentum into April and May."
