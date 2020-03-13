The Banks County School System will close March 16-27 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the district announced Friday morning, March 13. With it comes no spring sports during that time.
"During the closure, there will be no extracurricular activities," superintendent Ann Hopkins said in a statement.
Friday's sports are still being played with baseball traveling to Oglethorpe County for a Region 8-AA doubleheader and soccer hosting Oglethorpe County in region action in Homer.
"This is unprecedented," athletic director Mike Cleveland said in a phone call Friday morning, "... but when the governor's office and the GHSA are recommending things, we have to put the kids' safety first."
This story will be updated as things change.
