Coach Steven Shedd knows the difference between 2-0 and 0-2 is a slim margin for his Banks County girls’ basketball team — a basket dropping here, another offensive board there, a couple of turnovers eliminated.
The Leopards dropped both of their first two games this year by three points, falling 55-52 to Jefferson and 59-56 to Stephens County.
“Yeah, we feel a little adjustment here and there, a few less mistakes and we could easily be 2-0,” said Shedd. “Our record doesn’t speak to how well we have played.”
Both games were tight most of the way. The Leopards led Jefferson 41-36 after three quarters of play Nov. 12 but lost the lead in the fourth quarter to the Dragons. Banks County trailed Stephens County 48-42 headed into the final quarter of play Saturday (Nov. 16), outscoring the Indians in the final eight minutes but falling just short.
Banks County had a balanced scoring attack versus Jefferson. Sadie Simpson led the way with 12 points. Kamryn Grier finished with 10, while Jacy Ayers and Lillie Venable finished with nine and eight apiece. Ayers led the Leopards with 21 points against Stephens County. Jenna Reeves tallied 15, while Grier added five.
Shedd said the Leopards lost four starters from last year’s team and he has had concerns about offensive production, but those worries were eased this past week.
“We were really worried about point production, so looking at the stats, it’s nice to see a balance of scoring,” he said.
Shedd said teams are keying in on returning starter Heather Vaughan, keeping her scoring down the first two games. But Shedd said he’s glad to see the production from others, adding that he would rather see multiple players in double figures than have one score 25 and the next highest scorer adding five.
Shedd said his team needs to eliminate turnovers, box out better and keep opponents from getting offensive rebounds, while also getting to the free throw line more often. He noted that Stephens County got to the line 37 times Saturday, hitting 25 from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, the Leopards were 12-of-18 from the line.
“They doubled us on free-throw attempts,” he said.
Shedd said getting win number one won’t be easy this weekend. The Leopards travel to Lumpkin County at 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 22) and visit East Hall at 5 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 23).
“It doesn’t get any easier,” he said. Lumpkin County is 2-0 and playing good basketball. They beat White County. And they’ll be tough and fundamentally sound. East Hall is good every year. We just hope to get over the hump and get in the win column. Once we get that first win out of the away, I think we’ll be all right.”
