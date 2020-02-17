Banks County baseball took a road trip over the weekend to southeast Georgia and came back with a 1-2 record.
Then, the team's Feb. 17 home opener yielded a dominant performance in a 11-1 win in non-region play over West Hall. The Leopards are 2-2 through four games in the young season.
Banks Co. 11, West Hall 1 (Feb. 17): Ty Burchett dominated on the mound, striking out 10 batters. He gave up only one hit and no runs.
The Leopards' bats were on fire. The team totaled 11 hits.
Braxton Simpson, Tripp Williams and Dylan Greenway had multiple hits throughout the game. Simpson led the way, going 3-for-3 from the plate. Simpson and Williams had two RBIs apiece.
Banks County went up 3-0 after two innings and by the end of the third, the lead was 5-0. The Leopards matched the run total after the fourth, doubling their lead to 10-0.
The game ended after a run in the fifth inning put the run rule into effect.
Glynn Academy 7, Banks Co. 2 (Feb. 15): The Leopards trailed 6-0 after two innings. The team's only two runs came in the top of the fourth.
Simpson led the team at the plate, going 2-for-3. The Leopards had only four hits in the loss.
Justin Whitehead and Caden Cotton split time on the mound. Cotton threw just over four innings, recording four strikeouts. Whitehead allowed five hits and six runs in just under two innings. He recorded three strikeouts.
Pike Co. 6, Banks Co. 1 (Feb. 15): The Leopards trailed 6-0 entering the top of the seventh before putting their lone run on the board.
The team totaled two hits in the loss. Simpson went 2-for-3 at the plate, getting the team's only hits.
Banks Co. 6, Riverwood 5 (Feb. 14): The Leopards built a 5-0 lead after an inning and a half. By the time the bottom of the seventh rolled around, Riverwood had tied the game at 5-all, and fans were treated to free baseball in the form of extra innings.
Banks County got one run in the top of the eighth and it was enough as the Leopards held on for the one-run win.
Burchett connected for a single to plate the winning run in extras. He led the team with four hits. The team totaled 10 hits in the game. Greenway finished with two hits.
Whitehead plated the first run for BC in the first inning. In the second, Jonathan Moon, Burchett, Cotton and Whitehead drove in runs in the second to build the 5-0 lead.
Williams pitched five innings, allowing no runs, three hits and recording eight strikeouts.
